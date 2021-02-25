Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) (CVE:TEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.16, but opened at C$0.14. Tembo Gold Corp. (TEM.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 26,500 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.13 million and a PE ratio of -160.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

