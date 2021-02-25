TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Cap Hits $9.74 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $4.67 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.81 or 0.00497350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00475733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072368 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,661,929 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.