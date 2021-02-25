TENA (TENA) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, TENA has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. TENA has a total market capitalization of $259,563.44 and approximately $8,474.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TENA

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

