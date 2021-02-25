Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

TS stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $19.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Tenaris by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 55,530 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

