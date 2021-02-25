Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Tennant updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.95 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.95 EPS.

TNC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $446,805.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,844 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

