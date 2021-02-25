Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Tenneco updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 90,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $18,831,913.30. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,089,894 shares of company stock valued at $56,653,222. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.