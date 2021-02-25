Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Raised to $15.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,089,894 shares of company stock worth $56,653,222. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

