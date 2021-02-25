TERA One Day Trading Volume Tops $125,933.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $125,933.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

