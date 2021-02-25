Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 202.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,276 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Teradyne worth $30,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

