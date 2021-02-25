Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Terex worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Terex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,483. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

