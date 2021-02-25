Terra (LUNA) Hits Market Cap of $2.57 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $6.15 or 0.00012911 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $2.57 billion and $255.14 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 952,155,741 coins and its circulating supply is 417,475,727 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

