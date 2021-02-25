Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 3% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $648,643.45 and approximately $205.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,760.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.65 or 0.01057512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00389706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00030543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003827 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

