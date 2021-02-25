TerraUSD (UST) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $621.46 million and approximately $31.18 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006703 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006373 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 622,185,862 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

