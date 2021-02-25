Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Terreno Realty worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

