Tether Market Cap Hits $34.93 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $34.93 billion and $106.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00491273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.04 or 0.00474038 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00190400 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 35,708,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,922,796,222 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

