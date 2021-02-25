Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $912,269.16 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 248,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.49. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

