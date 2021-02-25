Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.78

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.78 and last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 2738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

