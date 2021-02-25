Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,190.00

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,190.00 and last traded at $1,186.95, with a volume of 806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,143.52.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $931.20 and its 200-day moving average is $650.10.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 303 shares of company stock valued at $228,395. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

