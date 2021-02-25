Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 204,659 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $373,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,802,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 3,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

