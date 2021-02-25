Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Patrick Industries worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 18,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,499,268.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,951.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,966 shares of company stock worth $9,367,725 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

