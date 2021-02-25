Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIG opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

