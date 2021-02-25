Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 490,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.