Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

