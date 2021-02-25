Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Methode Electronics worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEI opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

