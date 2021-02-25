Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in News were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in News by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in News by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,005,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in News by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

