Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of GMS worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GMS by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 99,782 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

GMS stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

