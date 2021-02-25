Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Lindsay worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 67.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Lindsay by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindsay by 158.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lindsay by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LNN opened at $160.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $167.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

