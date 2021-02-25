Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

