Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Core-Mark worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1,295.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of CORE opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.