Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Glu Mobile worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 9.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 191.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLUU opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

