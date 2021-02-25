Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.12 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

