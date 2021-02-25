Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $277.10 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total value of $486,902.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total transaction of $344,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,275.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,243 shares of company stock worth $1,740,530 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.