Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after buying an additional 588,850 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 359,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 127,618 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

