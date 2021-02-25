Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.16 Million Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,868 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 154,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

