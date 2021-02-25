Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,044,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 274,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

HII opened at $188.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $235.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.