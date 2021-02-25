Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Realogy worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Realogy by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,643,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Realogy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Realogy stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

