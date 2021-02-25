Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.23 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 93.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

