Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.