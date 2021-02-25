Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.25 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,008,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in OSI Systems by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 176,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in OSI Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $98.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

