Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of James River Group worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of JRVR opened at $46.80 on Thursday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

