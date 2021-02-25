Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of EnPro Industries worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

