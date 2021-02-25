Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

