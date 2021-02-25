Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 255,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 241,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,818 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

