Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.22. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $109.62.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.