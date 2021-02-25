Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,105 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $222.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.85. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $231.35.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

