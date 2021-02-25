Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,742 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.