Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 13,484 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,680 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE DDD opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

