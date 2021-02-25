Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,414 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

