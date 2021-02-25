Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,657 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

