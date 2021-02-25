Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,664 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.